Opinion: Environmental stewardship is not a partisan issue

As a young conservative, I was always frustrated by the fact that issues of environmental stewardship were ceded to the loudest voices on the left. That is why I am proud to be a member of the American Conservation Coalition (ACC), a center-right organization dedicated to championing climate solutions with young people across the country. I am especially excited that the ACC will be holding its annual summit in Utah — an indication that our state’s efforts to foster a conservative approach to the environment are receiving national attention.

The summit, which will be held June 15-17, will feature speakers from across the country dedicated to promoting policies that combat climate change while staying true to conservative values. I am particularly thrilled that Utah Congressman Blake Moore will be a featured speaker at the summit.

For all Utahns — young and old — who believe that environmental stewardship is not a partisan issue, attendance at the ACC Summit will be a chance to connect with thoughtful leaders who prioritize thoughtful, policy-driven solutions to climate change. In an era where progressive soundbites have dominated the conversation, it will be a refreshing and inspiring weekend.

Kyle Friant

Salt Lake City

