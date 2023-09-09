Opinion: Are we building homes with geological dangers?

Utah is a very geologically active area, and homes cannot be built just anywhere.

There is a desperate need for an initial engineering-geologic survey to take place before a home is built. The state law should also require realtors to verify and disclose geologic hazards for preexisting homes. Home owners need to be aware that the home they are moving into could be unsafe. From splitting foundations, the hassle of never-ending flooding in the basement, or even watching your dream home slide down the mountain, there are many geologic factors affecting Utah homeowners.

Too many homes in Utah are currently being mass produced without being built to code. Companies building homes in Utah need to be held to a higher standard. As evidenced by the Draper homeslides last April, these companies are building in unsafe areas and putting lives and families in danger.

Megan Brown

Clearfield

