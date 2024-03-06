As Utah prepares for a surge of 2.2 million more residents projected by 2060 and increasing demand to serve new electric loads such as electric vehicles and data centers, the state finds itself at a critical juncture. The decisions regarding new electric generation we make now will significantly impact Utah for the next 50 years and beyond. The electric energy landscape is undergoing a radical transformation in Utah and nationwide, a change that demands our immediate attention and dialogue.

This energy transition is well underway — since 2008, Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems’, or UAMPS, reliance on fossil fuel based generation to serve our communities has steadily decreased and is anticipated to continually decrease. In 2008, approximately 72% of UAMPS’ energy came from fossil fueled generation. By 2030, UAMPS’ generation mix is anticipated to be 43% derived from natural gas and coal generation with the remaining 57% made up of zero carbon emitting resources. It is worth reflecting on what we’ve learned so far in this energy transition, so we can adapt our planning to ensure the best outcome for Utah.

The shift in the energy landscape has already resulted in volatile pricing in the wholesale power market with approximately 23,000 MW of coal and gas generation having been retired, which has directly impacted electric customers. The retirement of 27,000 MW of dispatchable energy, resources that can be reliably controlled or adjusted to meet demand, in the next decade indicates more cost unpredictability for the upcoming years.

To address the growing electric needs of communities and maintain the desired quality of life, it is crucial to make strategic investments in new resource planning and development now to ensure success in the future. This includes optimizing and maintaining the existing resources that have reliably served our communities for the last 40 years. We cannot simply turn our backs on these coal plants, natural gas and hydroelectric resources that have been the backbone of the Western electric grid. A reasonable transition from coal plants will take a decade or more to develop replacement resources and for the communities that have supported these plants for the last 40 years.

Perhaps the greatest challenge for developing new sources is building out the transmission system to bring these resources onto the electric grid. Reform measures to expedite the process of connecting new power generation to the grid have just begun. Additionally, proposals to streamline permitting processes for the actual build-out of the transmission system have been introduced at the federal level, but these proposals remain just that — proposals.

Rather than build out a transmission system that is primarily driven by integration of dispersed renewable projects, we should be aggressively pursuing new nuclear initiatives. This effort should be initiated both at the state level in Utah and at the national level, as these projects require fewer new transmission lines due to the energy density of nuclear resources and the long-term value they can bring to Utah communities. UAMPS terminated its development of the Carbon Free Power Project in November 2023 after developing this new nuclear project in partnership with NuScale and the Department of Energy for nearly a decade. The decision to terminate the project was based on commercial reasons — not technical or permitting issues; we feel strongly that the commercial reasons that led to the termination can and must be overcome through additional government support in the form of construction cost overrun insurance.

New nuclear is needed to meet the need for zero carbon emitting resources that our customers are demanding. New nuclear is also needed for Utah as we look to ultimately transition from a state that has relied heavily on coal generation to zero carbon emitting resources. Repowering our communities with new nuclear will supply meaningful jobs on the long term — 40-plus years — a duration that renewable power sources simply do not provide. When new nuclear is sited at coal plants, then no new transmission lines will be built and those community members can be retrained to support these facilities both at the plants and from the ancillary services that support such a plant.

This is not to say Utah doesn’t need to include renewable sources in our portfolio. The cost of renewables has dramatically decreased over the last decade and these resources are likely to continue to be low-cost resources in UAMPS resource portfolio. UAMPS will continue to pursue diversifying its portfolio while applying adaptive planning measures for changes that are bound to occur. This diversification of energy generation is a shift for UAMPS and a shift for Utah.

Mason Baker is the chief executive officer and general manager of Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems – a full-service interlocal agency that provides comprehensive wholesale electric energy services, on a nonprofit basis, to community-owned power systems throughout the Intermountain West.