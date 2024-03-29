One of the most important qualities in any candidate for office is whether they share voters’ values and intend to address their concerns. If you asked the average Utahn their greatest concern, they might say the crisis at the southern border, increased cost of living or out-of-control spending in Washington that has driven our national debt to $34 trillion.

During the 2024 legislative session, we spent a considerable amount of time working on bills to counter the federal policies and political pressure that threaten Utah’s energy costs and reliability. U.S. Congressman John Curtis, campaigning to represent Utah in the U.S. Senate, has made addressing climate change one of his priorities as an elected official and has expressed concern about his fellow Republicans being “climate deniers.”

He has taken at least three trips to U.N. climate conferences, including the recent “Cop28″ conference in Dubai. He argued he was representing conservative ideas. However, the conference was largely focused on eliminating fossil fuels, and generated headlines on topics like “responsible yachting,” calls for Americans to stop eating meat, and reducing emissions from common household appliances.

Since Curtis launched his campaign for Senate, media coverage has focused on his work as a “climate champion,” and he has conducted several interviews on the subject. While Utahns certainly care about protecting the environment and earth stewardship, we have serious concerns about a candidate who believes their influential position and taxpayer resources should focus so much on the climate, particularly as some on the left use that same discussion to advance a green tax-and-spend agenda that we believe will eliminate jobs, increase costs for families and reduce access to our precious lands in Utah and elsewhere.

Just weeks ago, Congressman Curtis reportedly engaged in a “heated discussion” about the Republican approach on climate where he argued with a conservative colleague on whether Republican messaging on the issue was resonating, and he later told the Washington Examiner the group simply was “not his crowd.”

Utah is not only a conservative state, but an energy-rich state. We are a top-10 oil producer, and coal provides our state’s baseload power for the lowest electricity rate in the country. Our leaders embrace common sense and prioritize a lower cost of living over unscientific climate alarmism.

I wonder if the two of us are among John Curtis’s “crowd?”

At a time when Republicans should be actively making the case that Democrats’ climate alarmism is making the lives of everyday Americans more expensive, killing jobs and putting our national security at risk by empowering our international adversaries, is John Curtis the right choice for us in the U.S. Senate?

We reject the idea that working families in Utah should have to pay more money to support unproven, unaffordable and ineffective plans to fix it on top of every other expense and concern Utah families already face.

We should be concentrating our efforts on an all-of-the-above energy approach that includes nuclear, coal, natural gas, geothermal and pump-storage hydro; our secondary goal should be providing private sector incentives to develop carbon capture technology like what was passed in the Utah Legislature this session.

This session the Legislature passed bills like HB48 to support the Utah Office of Energy Development as they navigate federal regulatory hurdles, HB191 to protect our electrical supply by preventing unnecessary early retirement of coal-fired power plants, and HB374, which prioritizes energy supply based on adequacy, reliability, and being dispatchable.

We prioritized an all-of-the-above energy strategy with bills like HB124 that grant tax credits for certain high-cost geothermal, nuclear and hydroelectric power projects to focus on a secure energy future. We passed SB161, which demonstrates Utah’s support for the coal industry, and SB224, which allows planning and cost recovery for energy resource decisions, and keep our coal plants operating until the next generating source is reliable, affordable and dispatchable. Prioritization of initiatives like carbon capture technology over an energy robust future fails to advance a solution for our energy challenges. Utah families face real economic and safety concerns thanks to this current administration’s policies. Utahns have to consider whether those who champion climate change policy agendas will make our energy future more secure or less.

Rep. Carl Albrecht represents District 70 in the Utah House. Sen. Derrin Owens represents District 27 in the Utah Senate.