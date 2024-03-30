Traffic backs up on 600 North after the closure of I-15 north after a pickup truck traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes hit a bus loaded with military personnel near 400 North in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Effective July 1, 2024, Utah will be updating our laws on road rage. HB30 aims to crack down on road rage by allowing for an administrative impound fee when a vehicle is seized for an event, addresses the seizure and possession of a vehicle for a road rage event, and allows for the suspension or revocation of an individual’s driver’s license when the individual is convicted of an offense enhanced for road rage.

This initiative was put forward to help reduce auto-related accidents, by increasing penalties. In addition to expanding rules on road rage, the state will also be adopting new lane splitting regulations, increased fines for speeding in school zones and increased fines for passing stopped school buses.

These changes will bring in additional state funding and will likely deter drivers from taking actions that cause deadly accidents on our state roads.

Caleb Friedrich Lanier

Springville