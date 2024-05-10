The president’s economic policies are not working for everyday Utahns. These include a broken border that will drive down wages and drain our resources, a borrow and spend budget proposal and perhaps worst of all, the erosion of trust in the U.S. dollar as more countries call for dumping the dollar as the world reserve currency.

Recent data suggests inflation continues to run hot in the face of interest rate hikes that raised rates the fastest in over four decades. Printing money and out-of-control spending are hurting our ability to grow the economy and reduce our deficit. This has a real impact on our quality of life in Utah and across the country.

While our state manages itself well and is growing economically, this progress is offset by the hidden cost of inflation on our families. Recent data suggests Utahns are experiencing an additional $14,551 a year to their cost of living under the current president. No wonder many feel the American dream of home ownership and social progress is slipping beyond their reach.

The recent Biden budget proposal of $7.3 trillion would mark the highest sustained levels of spending in American history. It would also target the lifeblood of the American and Utah economies by raising taxes on small businesses. The preeminent industry group National Federation of Independent Business, or NFIB, came out in stark opposition to the proposal, claiming the approach will stifle small business, innovation and employment.

As I interact daily with small-business owners, they emphasize the crushing pressure of inflation and high interest rates. Most are in survival mode and unable to consider current growth or expansion in this expensive and unpredictable business environment.

Our current economic condition is fraught with high and rising energy costs, elevated interest rates, record commodity prices, rising insurance costs and major nations openly calling for moving away from the dollar. In short, we are not better off than we were three years ago, and it is clear the president’s economic policies are crippling America.

As an entrepreneur and problem solver, I have come to believe in the concept of “fail fast,” meaning we must recognize quickly when something is not working and be decisive and swift to change course. If elected, I plan to advocate for an immediate return to pre-pandemic spending levels. This must be the first fiscal step we take as a new Congress and perhaps administration. The next order of business will be to negotiate a renewal of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 — specifically the Small Business Tax Deduction — so we maintain stability for Americans and small businesses.

Additionally, I will seek to represent Utah on the Energy & Commerce Committee because Utah is an energy state with leadership in clean energy extraction. America must have an all-of-the-above energy strategy that flattens oil prices and tackles inflation from this key vector. Next, we need to press for a regulatory pause and, depending on the administration, repeal of burdensome regulations around our energy — and manufacturing-led commerce!

Last, we need a comprehensive set of economic policies beginning with these but guided by the arc of stability and certainty to stimulate job growth, reduce inflation and increase wages to support American families. Efforts to boost small businesses, promote domestic manufacturing and invest in critical infrastructure projects can create opportunities for Americans and strengthen the economy. This Utah-led approach can steer the future of our country back toward being a stable and prosperous nation.

Case Lawrence is currently a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District. He is the founder and former CEO of SkyZone and an adjunct professor at BYU’s Marriott School of Business.