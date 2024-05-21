Attendees walk through the expo hall during the Utah Republican Party state nominating convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

As an attorney, a returning citizen to Utah and a first-time delegate at the Utah Republican Party State Nominating Convention, I enjoyed participating in this important process, but I was disappointed and embarrassed by the behavior of many in our party. Many have discussed concerns with the caucus-convention system, but it is contention, not the caucus or convention, that is our problem.

Each person who registers to vote is free to choose to be associated with a particular political party. Presumably, each person who chooses a particular party has read (and agrees with) that party’s platform.

Further, each delegate and candidate who participates in the caucus-convention process clearly states (verbally and in writing) support for the party platform — which was (or should have been) read aloud at caucus.

So, when all the candidates and nearly 4,000 delegates showed up at the nominating convention on April 27, we were quite literally on the same page (or same three pages) of the platform.

Or were we?

What’s in our platform?

The opening line of the Utah Republican Party Platform affirms “our belief in God” and declares “our support for government based upon a moral and spiritual foundation.”

Would an observer of our conventions see a people who fit this description? I am afraid not.

I know of no religion that encourages hostility, contention, disrespect, mocking, vulgarity, hate, racism, shaming, violence or other inappropriate behaviors that are all too common in the political arena.

Rather, religions across the globe — including many we profess — teach us to be better: to avoid contention; to shed pride and selfishness; to turn the other cheek; love, listen to, forgive and pray for others and to “do unto them as we would have them do unto us.”

Angry rhetoric may get an emotional rise in the moment, but it poisons our party. Booing may stop a speaker for a time, but it builds no one and will only lead to division, further fracturing our party and weakening our caucus-convention process.

This is how our platform begins: with a belief in God and commitment to a moral and spiritual foundation.

Yet the behavior of many at the convention (candidates and delegates) suggests an unfortunate neglect or disregard for this fundamental part of our platform.

Many have criticized the caucus-convention system as antiquated and ineffective. I disagree. I have lived in four different states as a voting adult — each with different political processes. Utah’s caucus-convention system has for me been the most impressive and fulfilling, and I hope to see it flourish.

The convention was eye-opening to say the least, but the problem is not the process. It is us — we, the people, are the problem, and with some humility and introspection, we can be part of the solution.

If we live what we profess, many major concerns will subside, even those that seem unrelated. Many good people (who currently distance themselves from politics because of this divisiveness) would be more willing to participate if our interactions were underscored by civility and respect, even when we disagree. This would naturally lead to more participation and better representation.

Procedural change or personal reform?

I repeat the oft-told story attributed to English author and Christian apologist G.K. Chesterton. In response to a widely read newspaper’s question, “What’s wrong with the world today?” Chesterton simply wrote:

Dear Sir,

I am.

Yours, G.K. Chesterton.

There will be those who continue to argue for procedural changes. But more than procedural changes, we need personal reform.

The closing paragraph of the Utah Republican Party Platform states, “We … affirm the infinite worth of all individuals.” If we honestly believe that, then we need to treat each other better.

I admire those candidates who never took a stab at the other candidates, even when they could have.

I appreciate the quiet majority of delegates who participated with faith, respect and kindness, despite the behavior of others.

I remain more committed than ever to the republican form of government, to the caucus-convention system and to the principles found in the platform of my choice. I hope and pray we can live the values we declare — our party and political system depend on it.

Rick Smith has been practicing law in Topeka, Kansas, for the past six years, and was recently admitted to the Utah State Bar.