People walk on the beach of the Great Salt Lake in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 17, 2023. One of the world’s largest hypersaline lakes, the Great Salt Lake is on the verge of collapse due to climate change, drought and population pressures that have reduced inflows and shrunk the lake by more than two-thirds.

In an ad, a Utah Senate candidate complained about Biden’s radical climate agenda. I’m a Republican that is concerned about climate change and feel the Republican Party needs to come up with its own solutions to climate change if it doesn’t like Biden’s agenda.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts sea levels will be 1 to 7 feet higher by 2100 if we keep using fossil fuels. Millions of people in the world live in areas that are at risk of coastal flooding.

Republicans who are concerned about national security and securing our borders should think about the geopolitical tensions, social instabilities and illegal border crossings that rising sea levels will cause.

Republicans and Democrats need to come together and find solutions to climate change.

Russell Patterson

West Valley