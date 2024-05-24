A nurse at Moncrief Army Hospital prepares Pvt. Brandielee Marendo for her weekly treatment for breast cancer, Tuesday May 27, 2008, at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C.

Recently, I went to Washington, D.C., with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network to meet with Sen. Mike Lee’s office and Sen. Mitt Romney’s office to urge them to support a very important piece of legislation that would greatly improve the quality of life for cancer patients.

The Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act is a bipartisan bill that aims to tackle some of the current obstacles preventing many patients from accessing palliative care. If passed, the bill would establish education and certification programs to equip more medical professionals with the skills to incorporate palliative medicine into patient care, create awareness campaigns so more people are aware of the benefits and fund vital federal research.

As an oncology social worker, I know the impact palliative care can have, regardless of a patient’s age or stage of disease. Palliative care is crucial. Patients can stay in the comfort of their own home with their loved ones while receiving the quality care they need and deserve.

With this legislation, Congress has an opportunity to ensure people with cancer have access to the care they need. We thank Lee and Romney for supporting the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act, and hope we can count on your support.

Stacy Littlewood

Salt Lake City