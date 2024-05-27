An American flag waves in the breeze amongst the markers of fallen soldiers from World War II, at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial. Members of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square took time to visit the site in metro Manila, Philippines, on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

On Memorial Day, we honor America’s beloved daughters and sons who gave their last full measure of devotion to this nation. But today, we vow to rededicate ourselves to the work for which they gave their lives, and we recommit to supporting the families, caregivers and survivors they left behind.

For generations, stretching back to the formation of our country, these courageous people answered duty’s call, willing to give their lives for that which we hold dear. They fought for our independence. They defended our democracy. They sacrificed our freedom. And today, as they lie in eternal peace, we continue to live by the light of liberty that they so bravely kept burning bright around the world.

This is always a day when pain and pride are mixed together. To all those who are mourning the loss of a service member — including America’s Gold Star Families — we see you and grieve with you. And we know that on this day especially, the pain is wrapped around the knowledge that your loved one was part of something bigger than any of us; that they chose a life of mission and purpose and gave all to preserve and defend an idea unlike any other member in human history: the United States of America.

These brave service members are not only the heart and soul of our country — they are its very spine. Today — and every day — we remember their service and ultimate sacrifice to our nation. We reflect on our sacred and enduring vow to care for their families. And together, as we pause and pray, we pledge to continue defending freedom and democracy in their honor. May God bless our fallen heroes, and may God protect our troops.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, FL