A reporter holds up an example of the amount of fentanyl that can be deadly after a news conference about deaths from fentanyl exposure, at DEA Headquarters in Arlington, Va., June 6, 2017.

I saw a political ad the other day that made me think, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.” The ad, run by one of our political candidates for national office, made claims about the amount of harm coming across the southern border by referencing crime and drugs. He specifically mentions fentanyl and the damage it has done to our family, friends and community. The impact fentanyl has on drug users is undeniable; according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the age-adjusted drug overdose rate has quadrupled in America over the last two decades. Our local and national politicians should be dealing with this. After all, that’s their job. But the exhausting trend of politicizing the fear surrounding drugs instead of pursuing effective, proven strategies that can impact overdose deaths needs to stop.

The history of drug policy in America is a story driven by fear and hasty decision-making. Over the years, many crafty politicians realized that magnifying our nascent anxieties about novel substances is an effective way to get elected. In contemporary American history, this happened during the 1980s, when the proliferation of crack cocaine was labeled an epidemic. People did not understand what crack was. (In case you still don’t, crack is cocaine which has water and baking soda added to it. It is then cooked and turned into a crystalline “rock.” They are the same pharmacologically.)

An entire generation of politicians took advantage of our ignorance. They campaigned on keeping us safe from a dangerous substance knocking on the doors of our neighborhoods, despite the fact that its older brother had already moved in next door. We bought into their message and they delivered a sweeping piece of drug legislation in 1986. Much of this happened while cocaine use was declining, as it peaked in the early 1980s, before the ballyhooed arrival of the crack epidemic.

There are many problems with delivering a message to the masses that isn’t based on truth, but on trumped-up terrors. One is that we cannot attempt to remedy a problem we don’t understand or communicate about truthfully. Here is the truth about the opioid epidemic: It wasn’t created by illegal drug cartels or drug users or a lack of border security or any other single reason. Our own attempts at creating prohibitive drug policy have more to do with this deluge of overdose deaths than any of those other things. And we could discuss how we have gotten to this point (a very valid and necessary discussion), but for now, we need to figure out how to decrease overdose deaths. We need to keep our family, friends and community alive. In this moment of chaos clamoring for triage, we need to embrace harm reduction.

Harm reduction is the practice of mitigating damage caused by a difficult-to-address issue. For example, we may not currently know how to fully address the issues of climate change, teenage sexual behavior or guns, but we can promote ideas and policies to help limit the harm these things can cause.

In relation to drugs, harm reduction policies can provide everything from clean use sites to drug purity testing to access to naloxone or methadone. Harm reduction is not a philosophy based in judgment. It’s not absolutist or exclusionary. It’s a practice that seeks to build bridges with other people and institutions looking to help fix a complex issue. Harm reduction strategies for drugs would not seek to solve the issues with drugs but would attempt to keep drug-using people alive so they could participate in a dialogue they understand better than most.

Drug overdose deaths in America are higher than they’ve ever been. Moralism and scare tactics won’t reverse this trend. I don’t believe more of the same tired approaches will work either. The aforementioned political ad ends with a promise that this politician will never stop fighting for policies that will make Utahns safe. If that is a promise he and other politicians intend to keep in relation to drugs, they can’t keep supporting ineffective and problematic drug policies. They need to look at what can save lives. They need to treat this as triage and work to reduce imminent harm.

Lish Harris is a professor of criminal justice at Utah Tech University and a resident of St. George, Utah. He has taught, discussed, examined, thought about and researched drugs and drug policy for close to 20 years.