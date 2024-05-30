In a questionable decision, on April 17, 2024, the Salt Lake City School Board arbitrarily cut the new Magnet Gifted and Talented program at Washington Elementary. This action effectively nullified years of preparation to establish a program which improves academics, community outreach and parity across the district. The action received no input from parents, faculty, administrators or students and had little, if any, objective justification. Further, it was decided with a less-than-conclusive vote of four abstentions and three in favor of continuing the program.

For those who are unaware, Washington Elementary is a gem in a school district faced with competition between geographical regions and need for school closures. Located in the Marmalade District, it serves the north-central portion of the school district. The magnet program at Washington Elementary was the only existing program in Salt Lake City School District that served students living on the west side of the district and in a Title 1 school. Washington Elementary has been recognized for academic rigor and is in the final stages of becoming an International Baccalaureate school, one of the few primary schools with this designation in the state of Utah. Losing the magnet program is disheartening for Washington Elementary, a school with a diverse student body that emphasizes inquiry-based learning and global citizenship.

In an era of constantly changing pedagogical theory, it is laughable that a pilot program could be discontinued after two short years and with little to no discussion (see meeting here). Two years is hardly enough time to evaluate program efficacy. Unfortunately, this action is typical of other controversial decisions made by the board. It would be easier to justify dissolving the board than the magnet program, as state audits in 2022 criticized the board at that time of unprofessional behavior and questionable decisions. Unfortunately, the board is not improving the Salt Lake City School District, and students are paying the price.

Does Washington Elementary merit a gifted program? Maybe, maybe not. But it does merit a fair and open evaluation and consideration by the board and should be given due process. We need board members who demonstrate professionalism and accountability and who can earn back the trust of students, parents and teachers. Our children deserve much better.