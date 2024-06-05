It feels like everything is broken. We all feel it every day. Society feels upside-down and backwards: What was once right is now condemned and what was once wrong is now celebrated. America’s institutions are crumbling, including an alarmingly dysfunctional Congress.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., used to compare the U.S. House of Representatives to “The Jerry Springer Show.” But now, after the recent antics of some well-known House members, Fetterman said he would be apologizing to “The Jerry Springer Show.” I unfortunately agree with Fetterman’s assessment.

Washington has degraded from constructive debate to theatrical antics. Show over substance. Performance over principles. The mainstream conservative movement, once led by Reagan, is yielding to persistent, vicious attacks from extreme MAGA populism — attacks, sadly, as vicious as the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and as persistent as their unsubstantiated attacks on America’s electoral processes.

When I arrive in Washington as a new member of the House of Representatives, I can promise you I won’t be signing up for performative grandstanding. Rather, I’ll roll up my sleeves to get to work on the critical challenges facing our nation that require immediate action: border security, immigration, fiscal responsibility, economic and military strength, and retirement and entitlement reform. I will consider my time in Congress a success if I am able to solve these issues without most Americans even knowing my name.

Many feel abandoned by a government that seems indifferent, its system rigged against them, favoring the wealthy and politically connected. We must elect leaders prepared to make tough decisions, unleash the economy and safeguard future generations. Utahns require a representative skilled in bipartisan dialogue who will prioritize taxpayer dollars wisely and root out waste and corruption to secure our nation’s fiscal stability. I am the only candidate in this race with all those skills.

The Republican Party used to be the party of big ideas. Sadly, not today. Yet now, more than ever, we need big ideas. They propel us forward, inspire action and shape the future. Big ideas have the power to unite us with a shared sense of purpose. The GOP needs to be the party of innovation and solutions, rewarding entrepreneurship over cronyism. We must be the party that is willing to make the hard decisions to ensure our nation is on solid ground for generations to come. I am the candidate in this race that will do that.

Regarding Social Security, I propose empowering workers to invest a portion of their payroll taxes in state-run retirement funds, akin to the popular and trusted 529 plan. This will give individuals a better, more secure retirement. For Medicare, unshackling providers and markets to focus on patients will deliver better outcomes than legislative and bureaucratic intervention. Unlike some, I don’t want the federal government to meddle more efficiently in your health care relationships. I want to get the federal government out of your health care. To improve quality and convenience while saving cost, we need more service models, like direct care, and site-neutral reimbursement.

The time for “meme candidates” who are only in D.C. to feed their egos and campaign accounts has passed. It is time for our country to start sending individuals who are ready to bring forward new ideas and vet those to find the best solutions for our country. It’s time for adult leadership to check our leaders’ worst tendencies, while bridging the divide that is crippling America.

I bring over two decades of government service in my experience as a legislator and your state auditor. I have a record of cutting taxes, slashing budgets and driving accountability. I’ve been a powerful budget hawk and your persistent watchdog. I will follow the same guiding principles I’ve followed throughout my service to Utah, if I am fortunate enough to be elected. I will bring new creative ideas on how to solve our nation’s biggest problems.

When you see me in D.C., it will be on C-SPAN in a committee meeting debating meaningful solutions for our country, not on social media giving fake outrage to a nonsense topic. I will be working for you, not masquerading as a congressman on cable TV. That is my promise to you. I ask for your vote in the Republican primary this June. It’s time to frugal D.C. and save America!

John “Frugal” Dougall is the Utah state auditor and a former state legislator. He is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District.