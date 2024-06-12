East High School teacher Nicole Wilson, right, speaks during a teacher and student walkout protesting school vouchers and HB215 outside of East High School in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Walkouts also took place at West High School and Highland High School.

I am glad the “voucher discussion” is still going on. In a recent article in the Deseret News, we read, “Opponents of school choice will sometimes say it doesn’t give the state or federal government enough oversight. Fairbanks said accountability is important and there are mechanisms in place for school choice programs to be accountable to taxpayers and parents.”

My question is, if there are mechanisms, what are they and who makes them? This current voucher legislation allocates more public funding per student to private schools than per student in the regular public education system, with no accountability, and the curriculum of vouchers is not required to align with the standards set by the State Board of Education. So vouchers definitely should not be receiving state or local public education funding.

Fred Ash

Sandy