OK, so former President Donald Trump got convicted. But these are minor bookkeeping felonies. Just read the list of convictions: falsifying ledger entries for business expenses, falsifying checks, etc. ... Every businessman in New York does stuff like this and gets away with it. Trump was indeed the subject of selective prosecution, probably as a warning to other businessmen, and certainly because of his personality and politics.

First-time offenders on these charges usually get a fine and probation, so I’m not impressed. And Trump probably considers this a win-win for him, or at least he will when the sting of the conviction wears off. For him, that should take about a week.

What’s more important to me is that Trump and his followers — who don’t yet understand how inconsequential the conviction is — will now be enraged and will campaign harder, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump pulls way ahead in the polls and even wins.

Democrats are laughing today, but when Trump gets fined and given probation, they’ll discover that they have once again formed a circular firing squad.

On the other hand, I suspect that most thinking Republicans will be pleased when they hear the sentence, read about the next polls and realize that the worst Trump will face would probably be house arrest in Mar-a-Lago for two weeks. With cheeseburgers. Truly a win for Trump.

Mike Barrett

Ashburn, Virginia