Former President Donald Trump walks out of the courtroom to make comments to members of the media after a jury convicted him of felony crimes for falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election, at Manhattan Criminal Court, May 30, 2024, in New York.

It distresses me to hear people who pretend to be “conservative” claiming against the evidence of history that our venerable courts are directed by the executive branch. Such claims do not reassure one of the speaker’s deep knowledge of our political system.

The only relevant question, if you truly believe in “law and order,” is this: “Was the law broken?” A jury decided in the affirmative. This is our American way. If you do not approve of “big men” being held accountable on rare occasions, then perhaps Putin’s or Xi’s tender dictatorships would be more to your taste.

A simple test of the fairness of former President Donald Trump’s conviction is this question: If President Joe Biden had done what Trump did, would he, should he have been similarly convicted? My answer is: If Biden had falsified business records in pursuit of a scheme to mislead the public and dishonestly sway an election, I sincerely hope he would be charged, convicted and sentenced! Why would I want a leader — even one of my party — who views us voters, and the precious rule of law, with such contempt and disregard?

Times are strange indeed when liberals, so often misrepresented as “hating America,” are the ones standing up for our nation’s illustrious judicial traditions. Where do the “patriots” stand? For the rule of one man? Or for our great traditional system? Sen. Mike Lee, for one, clearly puts his “great leader” above our system. It is telling that the senator does not claim that Trump did not break the law. Is this silence on the facts the senator’s way of squaring his cowardly attack on our system with his Mr. Constitution image?

The time is fast upon us when each person must make the fateful choice: our tradition — or the anarchy of one man’s will?

Brian Harmon

Eagle Mountain