“When the well’s dry, we know the worth of water.” – Benjamin Franklin

In my 37-year career, I’ve promoted water conservation in five cities, three states and two North American deserts. If you asked me what water conservation message is most overlooked by the public, without a doubt, it is the economic worth of water.

Water is the very fuel of Utah’s economy. In both urban and rural areas, the availability of water creates and sustains jobs, bolsters our incomes, protects our health and determines our quality of life.

Utahns value self-reliance, but it’s important to acknowledge Utah’s near-$300 billion economy isn’t all homegrown. Outside financial stakeholders infuse tens of billions of dollars into Utah every year. These investors scrutinize issues that could disrupt our economy, one of which is the reliability of our water supply. Their confidence determines how much funding is available and at what interest rate. And the effect isn’t limited to the private sector — our economic stability influences municipal bonds, something that affects all of us as taxpayers and water ratepayers. In so many ways, sound water policy is a core economic issue.

As the nation’s second-most-arid state, providing sustainable water requires continuous foresight. In booming Washington County (St. George region), the water supply strategy pairs conservation with substantial infrastructure investments. The plan isn’t simple, nor inexpensive. It contains more than 100 projects with a collective price tag of more than $1 billion.

But the return on that investment is enormous. The strategy bolsters our self-reliance and gives us greater local control of our water future. New facilities for water reuse and expanded storage will strengthen the resilience of our system. Along with conservation, these approaches ensure clean, adequate water supplies well into our future, even as we grow.

New storage and reuse facilities take many years. Conservation, however, provides both short-term and long-term benefit. Eventually, one-fourth of the additional water Washington County’s residents will need in 2040 will come from simply using our existing resources more efficiently. To meet our conservation goals, we’re advancing on two fronts: First, in concert with the state, we’re providing cash incentives for existing customers to replace thirsty, decorative lawns with water-efficient landscaping. And second, our region’s governments have implemented Utah’s most stringent water efficiency standards for new development, ensuring everything built meets the highest water efficiency standards.

The progress has been remarkable. Washington County residents converted more than 1.3 million square feet of so-called “lazy lawns,” those that serve no functional or cultural purpose. In their place are vibrant landscapes with water-efficient, drip-irrigated trees, flowers and shrubs. Although Washington County comprises just 7% of Utah’s population, our citizens accomplished more than 34% of all landscape conversions and about two-thirds of the water savings achieved by the program statewide.

Ben Franklin’s quip wasn’t so much about the importance of water itself, as it was calling attention to our collective complacency during times of seemingly adequate supply. We shouldn’t have to endure a punishing drought to acknowledge the full value of our state’s water resources.

As individuals, it’s common to look at the enormous scope of a community issue and think our participation is meaningless, but it’s not. Achieving our water security goals will depend upon every one of us making appropriate decisions about where and how we use this precious resource.

A dynamic economy serves all of us. That’s why sustainable water is everyone’s business.

Doug Bennett is the conservation manager for the Washington County Water Conservancy District in St. George, Utah.