The Red Cliffs National Conservation Area should remain exactly that — a Conservation Area. These wild lands have been set aside to nurture and provide habitat for wild flora and fauna. Digging up the land to make a highway will destroy the continuity of the habitat. It will bring invasive weeds. It will destroy nests and burrows and homes. It will set a bad precedent that any conservation area can be recalled if humans want to destroy it.

These wild lands need to be permanently protected, as they were meant to be. The ecological health of the area is dependent on preserving the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area. There are other alternatives. Do not put a highway through this special and unique area.

Tena Rohr

Salt Lake City