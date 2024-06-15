The Joby aircraft, powered by six electric motors, is pictured in this handout photo.

Project Alta is premature. (“Project Alta lifts off with goal of putting passenger drones in the sky by 2034,” May 30.)

Chris Stewart’s military pilot background, other than his flight skills, is irrelevant to the eVTOL and unmanned package delivery services. Furthermore, Stewart lacks commercial aviation experience. Thus, his feedback to the Deseret News editorial board was not informative.

Many eVTOL developers will not exist within five years. Two leading eVTOL companies are on the verge of bankruptcy: Volocopter and Lilium. Consequently, future design requirements will change with time.

Vertiport location, design and actual operations will change significantly as eVTOL flights increase. Utah should focus on assuring that adequate electrical power is available for charging eVTOL/package delivery aircraft. Early retirement of fossil-fueled power generation threatens reliable electric supply.

Utah has a major barrier to eVTOL operation: cold weather and icing. None of the leading eVTOL aircraft manufacturers, such as Joby and Archer, are including anti-icing capabilities. Anti-icing demands power. Current lithium battery designs lack the capacity to support any electrical loads other than flight loads: propulsion, flight control and avionics.

Gov. Spencer Cox and his colleagues should focus their attention on current state problems, such as homelessness or lapses at Adult Probation and Parole that resulted in the deaths of two 3-year-old boys in May 2022.

Thomas Murray

St. George, Utah