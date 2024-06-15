Reasonable people need to speak up more, particularly in our political conversations. We’ve let the far extremes of political parties and news commentary control the narrative for too long, and we’re now feeling the consequences of that abdication. The only solution is for reasonable people to speak up against unreasonable takes that people are sharing. For example:

Reasonable people can dislike Donald Trump and still think he got a raw deal with his recent conviction.

Reasonable people can prefer Joe Biden’s policies, while recognizing that he’s probably too old for the job, not as capable as he used to be, and should probably step aside for the next generation.

Reasonable people should demand reasonable candidates for public office, women and men who are willing to work with anyone of good will, regardless of the political party they affiliate with. Reasonable people also accept that compromise is a good thing and encourage politicians to work in a bipartisan manner.

Reasonable people should encourage everyone to source their news from an apolitical, unbiased source instead of social media and biased corporate news.

Most importantly, reasonable people can disagree without being disagreeable, be good neighbors, and be kind and understanding of other viewpoints, regardless of what sign is in their front yard or sticker is on their bumper.

Please speak up, reasonable people!

Eric Johnson

Sandy, Utah