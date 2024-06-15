I have not voted for a Democrat for more than 50 years. When the Utah GOP voted for closed primaries, I was in full support. When Count My Vote came along I was opposed in principle but have come to a position of grudging support as necessary to keep the party open to a moderate branch who support basic conservative principles without being bulldozed by the more radical extremists.

All that being said, yesterday I received a GOP mailer titled “2024 Primary Candidate Guide.” This piece of drivel, which claims to be a representation of the Utah Republican Party, is a gross insult to most of those Republicans whose names appear on the party’s just-issued primary ballot. Those whose names and faces appear in the mailer are those chosen by the recent state convention. Those who qualified for the ballot by gathering signatures are ignored. Included in the latter list are among the state’s most popular elected officials and top polling candidates. For the party to pretend that they don’t exist is just plain silly.

It is not only silly, it is short sighted and insulting to all of those moderate members of the party whom the radical extremists would like to pretend do not exist. Get a clue, folks. We do exist, we are not leaving, and you can’t win elections without us.

Thomas W. Brown

Murray