University of Utah Hospital is pictured in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Currently, less than 1 out of 10 people with cancer take part in research.

A few years ago, a close friend of ours we’ll call Avery, whose name has been changed to protect their identity, was diagnosed with cancer. This specific type of cancer was difficult to treat under the best of circumstances, and it had been left undiagnosed for too long. As our friend was deciding on the type of treatment to accept, Avery had many options to take part in research studies. Even though the treatment would not be effective for our friend, the idea of participating in research was quite appealing to Avery because sharing their blood and tissue, as well as Avery’s experience with this type of cancer, might be helpful for people diagnosed in the future.

A number of study teams were eager to discuss their research with Avery and highlight how their information could assist with medical and mental health solutions for the future. Avery knew that information gathered as part of their participation in the study could benefit researchers, who would then use it to improve the community’s overall well-being. As more people volunteer to take part in research, the faster researchers will be able to discover new solutions that benefit all.

Finding solutions to society’s biggest challenges will always center around people. Results from research too often represent only a small demographic of people. While that might not feel very important, the consequences of that can be more significant than most people think.

In Utah, cancer is the second leading cause of death after heart disease. Currently, less than 1 out of 10 people with cancer take part in research. However, because of groundbreaking research conducted within our state, we have found genetic links and life-saving therapies that have allowed many to live longer, healthier lives because of these advancements. Maintaining a rigorous research mindset is necessary to continue finding better ways to help families who have been affected by cancer and other diseases that impact our lives.

To speed up discoveries and increase the lifespans of our loved ones, we need to ensure the inclusion of people from more communities. We must invest in partnerships with primary care providers, community members and groups across the Intermountain West.

For researchers to continue making strides in the groundbreaking discoveries that our society needs, we need more participation and representation from people of all backgrounds in research. With a greater representation of people from our communities taking part in research, the discoveries made can, in turn, lead to more specific and personalized treatments for a broader audience.

We at the University of Utah and the Office of Research Participant Advocacy urge you, our community members, to partner with us and actively contribute to the change needed to save and improve the lives of all of our loved ones. We have created a helpful website for community members to consider which research opportunities they may want to participate in called Studies for You. The information is available in English and Spanish.

For many people, volunteering for a research study is not at the forefront of their minds, which is understandable. A lack of trust in research studies and academic settings are just two of several factors that affect representation in research. Other factors include social and economic factors, transportation, child care, lack of language access services and inadequate representation of diversity among doctors and researchers.

All this being said, it’s no surprise that so few people take part in research. According to a recent study, only 9% of people surveyed said they had ever been invited to take part in research. And less than half (46%) of those who had been invited said they chose to volunteer.

We get why some might be hesitant to consider participating in a research study. But as we have mentioned, there are so many reasons to participate. Mainly, it’s to potentially play a role in finding a breakthrough that will help society — perhaps even the life of someone you know.

Bottom line: For research to be truly successful, it needs diverse representation. Studies must include researchers and volunteers of different ages, sexes, races, ethnicities and more. With a broad representation of people from our communities involved in all aspects of research, study results become applicable to as many people as possible. Thus, health and mental health treatments and interventions will be relevant to a wide range of communities.

We ask you, our Utah community, to join us in helping bring more awareness and understanding of the importance of representation in research and consider being a part of the solution by participating. It’s a partnership with two goals: finding solutions for some of our most significant health and mental health challenges and bringing hope to present and future generations. Please consider partnering with us in research by reviewing the numerous opportunities for you at Studies for You.

Caren J. Frost is the associate vice president for research integrity at the University of Utah’s Office of Research Participant Advocacy. Sadie Gabler is the office’s director of research participant advocacy.