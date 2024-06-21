Technician Michal Czarnecki, at work for iProvo, says, "You can't hack (the system). You can't beat the speed."

As Utahns, it is paramount that we uphold the principles of limited government intervention and free-market competition, especially concerning our internet infrastructure. The recent trend toward local government control over the internet is right in my own community. It is a growing concern of mine that the efficiencies and innovation the free markets provide are being undermined.

Take, for instance, the cautionary tales of failed government-controlled supply chains, both nationally and locally. The case of iProvo, where taxpayers footed the bill for a failed $40 million system only to sell it for a mere dollar, is a stark reminder of the risks involved in government overreach.

Taxpayers deserve better than shouldering the burden of financially unsustainable government internet projects. The evidence overwhelmingly suggests that government involvement in internet infrastructure stifles competition and innovation and ultimately harms the very citizens it aims to serve. If your city hasn’t already jumped into the internet business, look before you leap!

Brooke Johnson

Centerville, Utah