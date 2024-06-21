My wife and I are not particularly happy with the fleet of candidates in the running for public office this year. I’m over 90 years of age. I told my wife I wanted to run for public office. She said I was way too old and besides that, what makes me think I would have a chance to win? I said she was right. But on a debate with a tough question, I would answer, “I feel strongly both ways,” and if I was asked my favorite color, I would say, “What do you want it to be?” My wife then said, “Eat your soup and go take a nap.”

Stan Jacobson

Ogden, Utah