Dr. Erik Christensen, Utah’s chief medical examiner, talks to staff in an exam room before they begin an autopsy at the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner in Taylorsville on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Thanks to Lois Collins for providing useful information in “Do you know who to call or what to expect when someone dies?” (June 14). The article was also particularly topical in relation to the recently completed Chad Daybell trial — specifically the cause of death for Tammy Daybell.

An elected coroner in Idaho initially classified Tammy Daybell’s death as a death from natural causes. But after an exhumation and autopsy performed by the Utah state medical examiner’s office, the cause and manner of death were corrected to homicide by asphyxia. Thanks to retired Chief Medical Examiner of Utah Dr. Erik Christensen and Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Lily Marsden for their effective work and testimony in the case.

In his trial testimony, Christensen also contrasted the statewide medical examiner system in Utah with the less-rigorous elected coroner system in some counties in Idaho — including where Tammy Daybell’s death occurred. Many counties in the West have elected county coroners with limited medical training. Meanwhile, state medical examiners are generally doctors with additional training in forensic pathology.

So kudos to Utah’s leaders, who set up a strong state medical examiner system. Hopefully other states in the West still using a coroner-based system will find a way to move to a more rigorous means of investigating unattended deaths.

Ray Diehl

Murray, Utah