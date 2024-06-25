Sen. Mitt Romney has done a fantastic job holding the Budget Committee accountable for its partisan shenanigans, and he ought to be commended for choosing to be the adult in the room. And those who support a carbon price — and I have spent almost five years advocating for it — should be happy that Romney, in his remarks, also pushed Democrats to work with Republicans to pass border-adjusted carbon pricing.

It is dubious to claim that climate change contributes more to the debt and deficit than mandatory spending on Social Security and other entitlements, which currently commands over 60% of our nation’s revenue and renews automatically every year. But Democrats on the Budget Committee don’t want to touch those issues, and they’ve instead spent an unusual amount of time holding hearings about climate change. In doing so, they’ve gotten exactly what they wanted: footage to send to donors and constituents to prove they are on the front lines “fighting” the climate crisis. While our country’s budget suffers, their campaign budgets benefit, and environmental groups will praise them for pretending to do their job. Meanwhile, wildfires will continue to burn, China will continue to produce carbon pollution at unprecedented rates and America will continue to sink deeper and deeper into debt.

Romney has his eye on the ball, trying to use the Budget Committee to actually address the budget. If Democrats on the committee would listen to Romney, they might begin to do their jobs: reform entitlement programs, cut spending and increase revenue where necessary. Their party might begin to actually accomplish something in the climate sphere, too: negotiating legislation with Republicans that lowers global emissions.

As the senator indicated in his remarks, the only way to do that is by putting a price on carbon. While there are Democrats who support that approach, the party itself has shied away from it and instead embraced expense and ineffective subsidies and industrial policy — boondoggles that cost taxpayer dollars and do little for global emissions.

Let’s let the Budget Committee do its job, and let’s fight our environmental battles elsewhere. If we take the legislative process seriously and respect the institution of the Senate, we will stop using every opportunity to grandstand on our favorite policy battles and will instead rise to the high standards that these legislative institutions are meant to hold us to. For members of the Budget Committee, that means — you guessed it — working on a budget.

Andrew Sandstrom is the Utah state director for Young Conservatives for Carbon Dividends.