Does any candidate for Senate have the courage of Sen. Mitt Romney? Only time will tell. Romney has taken a lot of flack from the right-wing propaganda machine. Romney was not afraid to speak truth to power. Romney was not afraid to act, even when he would be standing alone. Romney voted twice to convict former President Donald Trump after Trump was impeached because, after carefully weighing the evidence, the evidence supported it both times. Utah needs a senator who will carefully weigh evidence and is not afraid to stand up to power when it really counts.

I will miss Mitt Romney.

Aaron Eliason

Centerville