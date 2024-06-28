Once again, it is election time and we are asked to vote for a candidate that will supposedly represent us. More often than not, we get much lip service and very little representation. Most of them get elected and then say that there is nothing they can do. Thus we, “the represented,” are then left to defend ourselves against a government that now outwardly mocks us and our way of life. Those we send to Congress will more than likely insist that they have to vote for omnibus spending bills that send a blank check to the government.

I am rather critical of executive orders, but more concerning are the ones that implement them. Congress holds hearings but gets no answers, and instead of cutting budgets, they vote to continue funding them. In truth, when an executive order gets issued, an agency’s correct response should be that they have no funding to support such an effort. Otherwise, they are implying that they have more funds than they require to complete their chartered duties.

Please represent us and stop the out-of-control government and its spending!

Jack Scherbel

Ogden