Palestinian women mourn near the bodies of relatives killed in an Israeli airstrike, outside the morgue in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah, the Gaza Strip, Monday, June 10, 2024.

The decision by Utah and U.S. leaders to review footage of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel is deeply troubling. This action appears to stoke hatred rather than seek resolution. We must confront Israel’s actions in Gaza and Palestine, which cannot be seen as anything less than oppressive.

My connection to Gaza began through working with children in the Jabalia camp. Before this, my only tie was compassion for their suffering, often mislabeled as antisemitism. Even with my Jewish ancestry and limited understanding of Muslim culture, I feel compelled to speak out against our leaders’ hate-driven actions.

Israel heavily controls the narrative, restricting independent reporting and shielding their actions. Such control perpetuates violence and pain. Utah lawmakers’ recent actions do nothing to promote healing or peace; they exacerbate an already-festering wound.

True peace and healing come through empathy, dialogue and justice for all. We must rise above divisive rhetoric and work toward a future where compassion guides our actions, not hatred and fear.

Peace be with them.

Anna Zumwalt

Salt Lake City