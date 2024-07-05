Ross D. Smith, AMVETS National District VI commander, hugs Lisa Roybal, AMVETS Suicide Awareness and Prevention Committee chair, before Smith shares his story of mental health challenges and suicide attempts at a press conference to raise awareness about veteran mental health and suicide prevention outside of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Imagine reaching out for help during a mental health crisis, only to be told by your insurance company that your treatment isn’t covered. This is the harsh reality for many Americans.

The problem of insurance companies denying or limiting coverage for mental health care is a crisis that affects millions. According to a 2020 survey by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, nearly 1 in 4 people seeking mental health treatment are denied coverage by their insurance. This lack of coverage leads to untreated mental health issues, worsening conditions and, sadly, even suicide.

Historically, mental health care has been stigmatized and undervalued, resulting in fewer resources and support for those in need. Insurance companies often cite high costs and a lack of qualified providers as reasons for denying coverage. However, this argument falls flat when considering the long-term economic benefits of providing comprehensive mental health care, including reduced emergency room visits and improved workplace productivity.

To address this issue, we need robust enforcement of mental health parity laws that require insurance companies to cover mental health services just like they do physical health services. Increasing funding for mental health care providers and expanding telehealth services can help close the gap for those in underserved areas.

I urge readers to contact their elected officials and demand stricter enforcement of mental health equality laws. We need to take a stand and hold insurance companies accountable and ensure everyone has access to the mental health care they deserve. Share your own stories and advocate for change. We can make a difference.

Briel Erickson

Minersville