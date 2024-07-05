As we approach the anniversary of our nation’s founding in this presidential election year filled with escalating levels of division and animosity, I would like to offer a simple solution to help us return to civility and keep us one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. I believe the answer lies not in new legislation or in one candidate over another, but in honoring and sustaining a law that was established more than 30 centuries ago: the Ten Commandments.

This nation was founded upon natural law. Inherent in natural law is an understanding of the difference between “right” and “wrong.” This basic understanding of right and wrong has traditionally come through our religious institutions and is found in its most simple form in the Ten Commandments.

I believe most Americans still believe in natural law. Thou shall not kill, thou shall not bear false witness, thou shall not steal, to name a few. However, our practice has fallen out of step with our beliefs. Our society has moved decidedly in a more secular direction, blurring our concepts of right and wrong. No longer is bearing false witness a problem if we can post the falsehood anonymously. Many no longer even hide behind anonymity and blatantly publish lies. No longer is stealing a problem if it is righting a previous injustice.

Knowing the strong ties our Constitution has to natural law, John Adams perceptively said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Thus, if the Constitution is to endure for centuries more to come, we the people of America must be virtuous. We have no right to expect our representatives in government to be morally superior to its citizenry. If we become morally bankrupt as citizens, then so will our representatives. Therefore, we must be vigilant to embrace these basic principles, which are key to holding together the fabric of our society. Because the Constitution is founded on natural law, it requires obedience to the unenforceable.

There is no way to write enough legislation to legislate character, respect, dignity and morality. Without these characteristics in our citizenry, our nation will fail. These unenforceable principles are taught well by our religious institutions, but as we abandon those institutions in greater and greater numbers, it is no wonder that we have a group of government representatives who cannot be civil with one another and whose character seems to be weakening with each election, doing whatever is required to promote their own party and destroy the opposing one.

We must demand that our representatives return to the daily practices of respect, character, morality and other principles inherent in natural law if we are to continue to be governed by the oldest and most enduring constitution in the world. We must demand the same of us individually as we work through our differences and remain united in our pledge to defend liberty and justice for all.

Tim Laukka is a resident of South Jordan, Utah.