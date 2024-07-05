Firefighters and police respond to a brush fire at the Redwood Nature Area in West Valley City on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Kula is a small community located upon the upper slopes of a mountain in Maui with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean. Many Utah communities are like Kula in this respect, situated near the tops of mountains with commanding views of valleys, lakes and other mountains.

They are also like Kula in a less enviable way, located in areas with growth of vegetation susceptible to fire.

Kula’s water provider did not have $15,000 for backup power, so it did without. Last August, the same storm that fanned embers in Lahaina stirred them in Kula. De-energization of power lines left Kula without power to fight fires. Homes were destroyed, but not to the extent of Lahaina — no lives were lost.

Subsequent to extinguishment of the fires, citizens formed not-for-profits to clean up and reconstruct public assets. Though no dollar figure was given, replacement and cleanup undoubtedly far exceeded $15,000.

Five major water systems in Utah are backed up by diesel generators. According to an NREL study, these generators do not possess enough reliability for multi-day use. Will we be like Kula, acting only after fire has done damage?

Richard Williams

Ogden