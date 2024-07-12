The United States of America is currently experiencing the most significant and damaging period of government corruption since The Gilded Age.

Influence of big money in politics has reached alarming levels since the Citizens United decision in 2010, which has allowed unlimited corporate spending in our elections. This ruling has fundamentally undermined our democratic process, giving disproportionate power to wealthy interests while marginalizing the voices of average Americans.

However, there is a potential solution: the Democracy for All Amendment.

The Democracy for All Amendment offers a crucial remedy by empowering Congress and the states to regulate and set reasonable limits on election spending. This amendment is essential for increasing transparency and ensuring that our elected officials are accountable to the people, not just to their major donors. Without such measures, we risk perpetuating a system where economic elites and business interests dictate policy outcomes, leaving the majority of Americans with little influence over the decisions that affect their lives.

Studies have shown that the opinions of the majority of Americans have virtually no impact on public policy. It is time to take decisive action to end the dominance of money in politics and reclaim our democracy. I urge readers to support the Democracy for All Amendment and join the movement to restore integrity to our electoral system.

Matt Schmidt

Millcreek