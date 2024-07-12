President Joe Biden, left, and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 7, 2024, after returning from events in Pennsylvania.

Isn’t it time for the adults in the Democratic Party to tell President Joe Biden that it is time to give up the keys? After his debate disaster, it is abundantly clear that he is no longer able to control the vehicle of state. He has reportedly said that all he needs is more sleep and less work and he will be as good as new. Any honest octogenarian will tell him that is self-delusion. His problems are only going to get worse, not better.

The question now is, what is driving him? Is it pride, or misplaced sense of duty? Or is he just trying to hold on because he thinks he is the only one who can win, and then he can step aside? Either way, he is doing his country a disservice.

We are not asking him to give up the keys to the family car. These are the keys to the potential destruction of civilization. The holder of those keys needs to be competent to make momentous decisions at all times, not just when sufficiently rested. Biden’s debate performance tragically displayed that he does not have that competence.

Mr. President, please step aside, for the good of humankind.

Thomas W. Brown

Murray