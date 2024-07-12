President Joe Biden smiles as he is asked questions by members of the media as he and first lady Jill Biden return on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Sunday, July 7, 2024, after attending events in Pennsylvania.

“President Roosevelt entered office with the economy near collapse and the public mood severely depressed, and he took a series of dramatic steps to reverse course and bring our country to the top of the world.” — David Gergen

President Joe Biden also inherited the worst set of crises, including a killer pandemic, a stalled economy heading for a recession and a climate policy that was practically destroyed by former President Donald Trump.

Acting quickly, Biden took charge by delivering free vaccination shots, enacting financial relief that quickly helped those in need, prioritizing climate change solutions and embracing enforcement of a fair and equal democracy for all.

Both Roosevelt and Biden avoided serious problems by surrounding themselves with top experienced, intellectual professional advisers, which Trump promises not to do.

Character doesn’t just count — character rules. Trump’s former chief of staff Gen. John Kelly has said it best, that Trump “is the most flawed person” he’s ever known.

There is no reason to think because of age, Biden’s decision-making skills will change. He got us this far — let him and his talented team finish the job.

President Biden, stay where you are!

Richard A. French

Pasadena, California