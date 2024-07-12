Sandy firefighters work at the scene of a house fire at 11535 South and Hickory Valley Drive on Tuesday night. No one was injured in the two-alarm fire, which destroyed part of a home.

When I read news stories, I hope to learn from experiences, good or bad, to help myself and protect my family.

I’ve pondered a recent story about a house fire in Pleasant Grove, which started in the home’s garage. I’ve asked myself, what if that happened to me?

As I continued to evaluate our home, I realized I don’t have any kind of fire or smoke detection in my garage. Yet, according to other news stories, many fires start in the garage. If I did have a detector, how would I hear it, since my garage is behind a closed door (per fire code) and on the far side of the house? Do you see where this is leading?

A simple, inexpensive idea is to install a Wi-Fi-enabled smoke detector in the garage. Maybe it wouldn’t have prevented the recent fire. However, earlier detection may have saved more of the home and personal belongings.

I’ve already ordered, received and installed mine. How about you?

Don’t wait until you become a victim of a fire.

Mark Farnsworth

West Valley City