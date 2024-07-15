What are we to make of the fact that former President Donald Trump polls better than President Joe Biden, but people like Biden’s policy proposals far better than Trump’s?

YouGov recently surveyed a random sampling of 2,289 American citizens and asked them whether they supported or opposed a randomly selected sample of 28 of 56 policies proposed by the two candidates (28 from each), without specifying for respondents whose policies they are. The list of policies included ideas such as “requiring criminal and mental background checks for all gun purchases,” “requiring presidential candidates to publicly disclose their income tax returns for the last 10 years,” “expanding antitrust enforcement against big tech companies,” “phasing out imports of essential goods from China over the next four years,” “allowing parents to apply public funds to private or religious schooling” and “ending U.S. aid to Ukraine.”

The results of the survey were rather surprising — or maybe not. All of the 14 most popular policies were from Biden. Trump’s most popular proposal, to phase out Chinese imports, came in 15th, with 59% supporting it (and 18% opposed to it). Biden’s top policy proposal was requiring background checks for all gun purchases, with a whopping 82% of the respondents supporting it (and only 12% opposing). Support for his next 13 policies ranged from 69% down to 60%. You have to go all the way down to his 25th most popular policy before support drops below 50%, and even then, support is at 49% while opposition is only 35%. Only one of Biden’s proposals garners more opposition than support (pledging 10 years of military support for Ukraine).

By contrast, of Trump’s policy proposals, only nine of the top 10 have more support than opposition. The next 18 are opposed more than they are supported. In other words, Trump’s ideas are widely unpopular. And yet polls indicate that more Americans want to elect him than keep Biden in office. What accounts for this disconnect?

Maybe some voters like Trump’s brashness. Maybe some (indeed, maybe many, after Biden’s deer-in-headlights performance at the presidential debate) think the current president is too old for another term. But still, why favor someone who is now a convicted felon and whose ideas you don’t like, just because you think Biden is past his expiration date? Democrats can’t abide Trump, and Republicans, by and large, are willing to overlook his disqualifying qualities.

My guess is that these polling discrepancies are largely due to disinformation or simply lack of interest. In our society, too many people don’t know (or don’t care enough to learn) how to find reliable sources of information. There is evidence to support this. A May 2024 Harris poll showed the following:

• Fifty-five percent of Americans believe the economy is shrinking, and 56% think we’re in a recession, even though GDP has been steadily growing.

• Forty-nine percent believe the S&P 500 is down for the year, although it went up 23% in 2023 and 12% between January and May of 2024.

• Forty-nine percent believe unemployment is at a 50-year high (at the time of the poll, however, it had been under 4% for 27 straight months, better than at any time in the past 50 years).

• Seventy-two percent think inflation is increasing (in reality, it has fallen sharply and is near the Fed’s target of 2%).

I suspect that many Americans get their “news” from questionable and partisan sources. Other Americans are simply disconnected. They don’t care about politics and end up either not voting at all or voting based on the most unreliable information available: campaign ads or snippets of video they see on social media. This is a sad statement about many American voters, but it is also a sad statement about the state of our media, which often ignores the issues people actually care about and focuses instead on the latest outrageous statement, counterfactual claim or conspiracy theory.

Roger Terry is a writer and retired editor who lives in Orem, Utah.