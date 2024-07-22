John Curtis talks with members of the media after he gave a victory speech during a watch party for Curtis’ campaign held at Riverview Park in Provo on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

China is an enduring and escalating threat to the United States.

I’m encouraged by legislators who are calling attention to what is, without exaggeration, the defining issue of our age. Unfortunately, few leaders have ventured to take serious, concrete steps to combat China. Even fewer have angered China enough to earn the badge of honor: a call for a citizen’s arrest from the Chinese Communist Party itself.

John Curtis wears that badge.

He’s taken action to hold China accountable for its rampant intellectual property theft. With his newly dropped “PROVE IT” bill, he’s also spotlighting China’s dirty production practices, which play no small part in the country’s unfair trade advantage. And he is on the CCP’s bad list, indeed, having earned a warrant for his arrest.

Curtis knows that holding China accountable is the best way to stand up for Utahns and Americans. China’s seething over his actions is proof enough of how effective he is.

Bill Rappleye

Draper