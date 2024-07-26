Recently on the news, Donald Trump pledged to stop wind energy and claimed that wind turbines off the coast of the U.S. “are causing whales to die in numbers never seen before.”

I wondered if other countries were having the same problem and found the BBC had responded to Trump’s claim. The BBC says, “There is no evidence to back Mr. Trump’s suggestion that off shore wind turbines are killing whales. ... The UK is home to the world’s four largest wind farms, but no humpback whale strandings there have been conclusively linked to the impact of those farms.”

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials carried out postmortem examinations on about 90 humpback whales found dead since 2016. Forty percent of those deaths were linked to human interactions — whales becoming entangled in fishing nets or being struck by vessels. The BBC quotes NOAA as saying there are “no known links between recent large whale mortality rates and off shore wind farms.”

I’m glad that Trump is concerned about whales, but he is wrong in concluding that wind farms harm whales.

Russell Patterson

West Valley City