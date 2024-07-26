In an interview, Gov. Cox described his approach to former President Trump as one that has allowed him to remain politically viable and continue his “Disagree Better” work. I appreciate his efforts at modeling Lincoln’s admonition: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies.”

I am nonetheless concerned that Gov. Cox underestimates the threat Trump poses to our democracy and does not completely understand what it will take to protect it from him.

Regarding the danger of a possible second Trump term, Gov. Cox stated, “Look, Trump was president before – we made it.” He is correct that we have continued to operate under the Constitution since he left office. However, because the former president attempted to stay in office after losing the election by subverting the Constitution’s electoral college clauses, the Constitution’s hold on the people’s sympathies has been weakened. Because he has continuously lied about the 2020 election, the people’s trust in our electoral system is damaged.

I hope that Gov. Cox will rescind his endorsement and work to defeat the former president who has demonstrated contempt for the Constitution, the democratic institutions that flow from it and the people who live under it.

Chris, Shanadee, Katie, Adam, Josh, Zach and Megan Stevenson (all former or current Utah residents)

Purcellville, Virginia