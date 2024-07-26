For the first time in 40 years, the increase in households in Utah exceeds the number of new housing units, according to a recent study by James Wood of the University of Utah and a director for the Salt Lake Home Builders Association.

I am writing as a concerned mother of seven children and a wife to a hardworking mechanic. Our family has been struggling to afford a bigger house due to the exorbitant housing prices in Utah. Despite our best efforts to save and manage our finances, the dream of owning a suitable home for our large family seems increasingly out of reach.

Previously, I wrote to Gov. Cox about this issue, and I was advised to speak with my state senator. I must express my frustration and disappointment with this suggestion. Many of our state senators are deeply involved in the housing market, whether through renting properties, building houses or working as real estate agents. This involvement creates a conflict of interest that dissuades them from enacting meaningful changes to the current housing situation. It is challenging to expect effective legislative action from those who benefit financially from the status quo.

The primary issue driving the high housing prices in Utah is not solely a lack of inventory but the fact that housing has become a lucrative business. When the focus is on maximizing profits rather than ensuring affordable housing for all, families like mine and many others suffer the consequences.

I implore Gov. Cox to take action and help enact laws that prioritize the needs of families over the interests of those profiting from the housing market. Policies should be implemented to prevent the accumulation of multiple properties by individuals or entities, thus allowing more people to achieve the fundamental right of homeownership.

I urge the people of Utah to join me in calling for change and demanding that our leaders take meaningful steps to address this crisis. The working class has been silenced for too long. Our collective voices can make a difference. We can ensure that every family has the opportunity to own a home and build a stable future. I look forward to seeing positive changes that will make housing more affordable and accessible for all Utah residents.

Katheryn Kriek

Lehi, Utah