Part of Big Cottonwood is pictured on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Big Cottonwood Canyon. Most climate scientists now agree that the planet is on track to warm to 2.7 degrees Celsius by 2050, surpassing the 1.5-degree limit that world leaders agreed upon in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord.

In just the past three years, an impressive “all hands on deck” approach created a series of bills and policies aimed at saving the Great Salt Lake from ecological collapse. This dedicated approach to warding off an environmental catastrophe led to the creation of a Salt Lake commissioner, who oversees all matters related to the lake. The office facilitates all that is needed to keep our jewel of a lake healthy, such as smart agricultural practices, revisions of outdated water laws, removal of invasive phragmites and lake-level monitoring.

What if Utah put this same level of effort into climate resiliency and innovations that would decrease our greenhouse gas emissions? Most climate scientists now agree that the planet is on track to warm to 2.7 degrees Celsius by 2050, surpassing the 1.5-degree limit that world leaders agreed upon in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord.

With this level of predicted warming, Utah needs to act. Our Legislature should create a resiliency/innovation commissioner, one who would work with scientific advisers, facilitate the build of transmission lines and assist with drought and wildfire mitigation efforts. This office could focus on applying grant funding to proactively seek out the best technologies available to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

So much energy and effort has been devoted to saving the Great Salt Lake — proof that our state leaders can tackle a complex problem when there is enthusiasm behind it. Isn’t it time we put that same amount of effort into climate-related mitigation and electrification? Utah would be a model for the entire country in climate resilience!

April Abate-Adams

Sandy, Utah