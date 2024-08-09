I read Jay Evensen’s editorial “Americans are too gullible to withstand political propaganda.” Sadly, I tend to agree. Almost 50 years ago, I used to do my hobby of shortwave radio. One of the radio stations I would pick up was “Radio Moscow.” It shouldn’t be surprising that they put out all sorts of political propaganda. Ironically, American media was fairly honest in reporting the miserable conditions in the old U.S.S.R., including breadlines and huge waits to get medical care or even to buy a car. A teacher of mine remarked a few years later that it seemed like Russia was getting more like us, and we were getting like them. I believe it. Nowadays, Americans tune into the AMERICAN cable TV network that spouts viewpoints they like. Nobody has the courage to listen to other sides of the radio or TV spectrum. Voters are poorly informed and cliques of candidates dominate the ballot for years. Only discerning voters can change that.

James A. Marples

Provo