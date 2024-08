I will leave it up to others to determine the justice of the death penalty, but it is wrong and deeply offensive to me (and should be to every thinking person), to execute a man for a crime committed nearly three decades ago (as in the case of Taberon Honie)! If a death penalty is to be carried out, it should be done within two years of the initial sentencing, and if not, it should revert to life in prison.

Warren S. Wright

St. George