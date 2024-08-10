A voter fills out their ballot during primary election voting held at the Lehi Public Safety Building in Lehi on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Anywhere you look, age is at the forefront of American democracy. With the 2024 presidential election quickly approaching, the age of many candidates has highlighted the negative effects of old age on politicians. This is especially true after President Joe Biden struggled in June’s presidential debate.

Joe Biden’s age also led to his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race altogether; this recent news has complicated the decision on who to vote for even further.

Voting is difficult. Despite researching candidates, I still sometimes stare blankly at my ballot before making my choice.

As tough as filling in a bubble may be, a larger problem lies in how Joe Biden’s recent age-related performance lapses were covered by the media. Scouring the news, the narrative often written is that old age brings adverse effects that negatively affect our politicians. While this is very true, it’s also important that each of us is aware of the positive benefits that come with having senior politicians in the government as well as the increasing prevalence of ageism (discriminating against someone based off their age) here in the U.S.

One of the unique benefits an older person in civil service exhibits is an age-related thinking pattern called “crystallized intelligence.” In a June 2024 interview, Rose McDermott, an expert at Brown University on political psychology, states that a person’s crystallized intelligence — the ability to easily integrate new information with previous knowledge on the subject — increases with age. Thus, older politicians handle new information better than their younger counterparts by using previous knowledge and experience.

Late Sen. Orrin Hatch exemplified this before he retired at age 85 in 2019 after serving in the U.S. Senate for 42 years. After his death in 2022, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, memorialized Hatch by emphasizing his achievement in writing more legislation than anyone else during his tenure.

Experience matters.

However, many point out that aging can cause 5% of our brain’s prefrontal cortex to shrink every 10 years after we are born, affecting our critical thinking skills overtime, as researchers at Cambridge University reported in a 2016 study. Even with this, the knowledge we do gain over our lifetime serves each of us well into our advanced years — including politicians like Hatch.

Lack of national attention on these benefits has led many voters to simply trust the media’s coverage, shaping perceptions on the matter without all of the facts.

For example, the preface for an October 2023 Pew Research Center poll measuring Americans’ opinions on maximum age limits for political offices gave background on the matter with a single hyperlink to news coverage of recent performance lapses by Sen. Mitch McConnell and President Joe Biden (82 and 81 years old, respectively).

Without providing age-related benefits to serve as context for why 21% of respondents didn’t support having age limits, it’s difficult to explain their responses. I’m even in favor of age limits being put in place, but it’s concerning that the media’s representation of senior politicians’ circumstances is often one-sided. This recurring pattern has the potential to perpetuate ageism here in the U.S.

Let me explain. In a 2022 research article published in the National Library of Medicine, researchers found that 93.4% of 2,035 participants — ages 50-80 — reported experiencing some form of ageism every day.

Statistics like this are unacceptable.

We can all be better at seeing a person’s circumstances holistically, especially those of senior citizens and politicians, and not let it affect our psychological perceptions of older adults.

Stopping ageism starts and ends with us.

To accomplish this, we can look to a 2017 research study done by researchers at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. They found in societies that kept older political leaders, elderly individuals in general were socially valued. They also state that “these findings have potential ramifications for understanding age-related social status and for future interventions to reduce ageism and ultimately improve health.” Thus, spreading the positive benefits of senior politicians can help us decrease ageism significantly.

As we vote this November, considering both the positive and negative aspects of age and politics will allow our nation to fulfill its interests with those who are qualified to lead it — no matter their age. And although it will take time for the benefits of older politicians to come into the spotlight, ageism will be a notion of the past.

Bridger Kearns is a student at Brigham Young University.