Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico walk past large buoys being deployed as a border barrier on the river in Eagle Pass, Texas, July 12, 2023.

Stop demonizing immigrants!

As I have watched many videos of former President Donald Trump and his supporters constantly referring to immigrants to our country as “criminals,” “rapists” and patients from “insane asylums,” I thought it was time to speak up, inasmuch as I have extensive personal experience with this population.

I have one daughter-in-law from Chile and another from Mexico. Both are excellent and educated spouses to my sons and contributing members of their community.

My wife and I served as Spanish-speaking service missionaries for our church in West Jordan, Utah. The immigrants we met and served who were recent arrivals to our country were kind and loving and almost universally fostered a strong work ethic and tight, traditional family values. There is convincing data to show our economy has actually been made stronger by immigrants.

Please stop scapegoating our immigrants for political gain.

LeRoy Anderson

Salt Lake City