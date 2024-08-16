In America’s early days, candidates for high office did not run around the country giving speeches at rallies to woo the favor of the masses. Representatives of the highly educated masses came to exemplary citizens, tapped them on the shoulder and said, “We would like you to represent us. Will you set aside your private interests to serve a short term of office to implement the wishes of the people?”

Campaigning was often limited to candidates making speeches from their front porches so people could travel to hear them and observe them in their home environment.

The final selection of a party candidate was often not made until the convention. Self-selected candidates did not start running months or even years ahead of the convention so they could attend their own coronation after raising and spending fortunes to promote themselves.

Don’t believe me? Open a history book.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross