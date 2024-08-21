A Utah GOP logo sign is pictured during the Utah Republican Party state nominating convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

I completely disagree with the letter the Utah Republican Party sent to Gov. Spencer Cox and others, and I’m appalled that the Utah Republican Party, of all people and organizations, even sent the letter.

The Utah Supreme Court was correct with its ruling. When political parties become extremist, and want to corrupt the laws of our state, it behooves the citizens to take the initiative to correct that desired corruption.

As a conservative Republican, I say, “Shame on the Utah Republican party for its extremism and desire to change a few fine points of the law.” Fortunately for us Utah citizens, we have shown time after time — by repudiating the party’s extremist candidates selected at the state convention — that we do not agree with those extreme views that have taken over the governance of the Utah Republican Party.

The majority of Utah Republicans DO NOT hold extremist views but are moderates, and until the Utah Republican Party elite recognize that, their extremist candidates will keep losing.

I’m appalled at what the party and others like Phil Lyman are trying to do; that is, do an end run around the rule of law to impose their own views on the rest of us.

Gary D. Brown

Saratoga Springs