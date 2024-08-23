Caitlin Clark, left, of Team WNBA, dribbles against Sabrina Ionescu (6), of Team USA, during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix.

In the early ‘70s, Title IX was passed, mandating that money spent on female athletics in public schools equal that of men’s programs. Before then, nearly all athletic money was entirely spent on boys.

Early post-Title IX games — at least, those that I watched in high school — were excruciating. The girls would play an entire game of basketball, and the final score would be 6-2.

Fast forward to today. Title IX has turned out to be the ultimate DEI success story. It has given us superb female athletes like Caitlin Clark in basketball and Simone Biles in gymnastics. It gave us our five-time Olympic gold medal champion U.S. women’s national soccer team, and it gave us an absolutely thrilling gold-medal victory in the Paris women’s basketball game.

DEI is not reverse discrimination or some liberal woke ideology. It is giving everyone a fair shot at achieving their God-given potential.

If your daughters excel at soccer, track, swimming or any other intramural sport, you can thank her good genes, hard work and Title IX. Nature, perspiration and opportunity.

Scott Bell

West Jordan