Utahns rally in opposition to the proposed congressional district maps at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The map slices Utah’s capital, the Democratic stronghold of Salt Lake City, and dissects areas like Sugar House, Millcreek, Murray and Holladay into four congressional districts.

There is no public policy issue more important to us than elimination of partisan gerrymandering in drawing voting district boundaries for state and federal elections. It gets to the heart of representative democracy. It needs to end in every state, whether Republicans or Democrats have the majority.

We oppose efforts by the Utah Legislature to create a constitutional amendment that would dilute or repeal the Utah Supreme Court’s recent ruling upholding the 2018 citizen-led ballot initiative that created an independent redistricting commission in Utah.

Partisan gerrymandering is wrong. It skews, sometimes dramatically, the political playing field. We support leveling the political playing field by upholding Utah citizens’ years-long efforts to establish fair political district boundaries in Utah that are free from political party influence.

We believe this will allow truer representation of the people and increased competition of ideas in the public square.

Neil and Rebecca Mahoney

Sandy